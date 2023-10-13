Newmarket Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

It's going to be a tricky day at Newmarket with the ground potentially very soft and I'm not sure Ancient Wisdom deserves to be as short as he is for the opener (1.25).

My two for Placepot purposes would be Arabic Legend , who handled easy going well on his debut and wasn't disgraced next time, and Ambiente Friendly , who probably didn't beat much on his debut but did it well and is a first juvenile Group runner for James Fanshawe in more than a decade.

In the Dewhurst (2.00), City Of Troy does deserve to be a short price, but he was taken out of the National Stakes due to easy ground and it's going to be much worse here, so I'll oppose him as well.

Iberian has to be first on the list after an impressive soft-ground Champagne Stakes win, while Array showed a great attitude in the Mill Reef on heavy at Newbury, and that might be needed here.

It's horses with good jumps form all the way for me in the Cesarewitch (2.40). The main picks Goshen and The Shunter are joined by Not So Sleepy , who has hit the frame three times in this race (twice when it was soft) and is remarkably running off his highest mark in it at the age of 11.

Arabian Crown does look a very worthy favourite in the fourth (3.15), so he's the banker on the card.

The fifth (3.50) is tricky enough but Knight and Raadobarg , second and third to Chindit at Sandown last time, are perfectly at home in the mud, and at least one of them should hit the frame again.

The final leg (4.25) is a fiendishly difficult nursery, so I'll go with three without any great confidence in City House , Kingdom Of Riches and Welcome Dream .

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.25

1 Ambiente Friendly

3 Arabic Legend

2.00

2 Array

7 Iberian

2.40

5 Not So Sleepy

12 The Shunter

21 Goshen

3.15

1 Arabian Crown

3.50

4 Raadobarg

6 Knight

4.25

3 Kingdom Of Riches

6 Welcome Dream

11 City House

2x2x3x1x2x3 = 72 lines

