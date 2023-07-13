Newmarket Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

There's a minimum £100k up for grabs in the Tote Placepot at Newmarket, but it strikes me as one of the less competitive festival days of the last few years and I certainly wouldn't be going mad with a big perm.

If it pays a lot, I certainly won't be winning it, but I can't see it really and I'm banking on Godolphin favourites in the first three legs.

Tagabawa (1.50) and Live Your Dream (3.00) are very worthy favourites in the two handicaps and Star Of Mystery (2.25) is going to be a long odds-on chance in the juvenile race.

Via Sistina and Nashwa are perfectly worthy market leaders in the Falmouth (3.35), but I prefer the former of the two, and would slip in Prosperous Voyage as the second choice as she loves Newmarket, won the race last year and has stepped forward with every run this season.

There isn't much to go on in the fifth, but Charlie Appleby has had a runner in the first three in each of the last nine years, so the unraced Emperor's Star , who has a Group 1 entry already, pretty much picks himself. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Capulet is the other obvious unraced one.

The one really tough handicap is the final leg (4.45), in which we can afford three and still keep the perm small.

Lyndon B is the one I like most, while Waiting All Night ran really well at Haydock last week, and Final Watch's July course form figures are 122, so they will do for me.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

4 Tagabawa

2.25

3 Star OfMystery

3.00

1 Live Your Dream

3.35

4 Prosperous Voyage

6 Via Sistina

4.10

2 Capulet

4 Emperor's Star

4.45

4 Lyndon B

9 Final Watch

14 Waiting All Night

1x1x1x2x2x3 = 12 lines

