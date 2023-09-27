Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections on the opening day of the Cambridgeshire meeting

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Newmarket and the opening maiden (1.50) might be one of the trickier races to solve given the lack of form on offer. Charlie Appleby does well with youngsters at this track and Duke’s Command goes in with Wafei .

Lambert is one of my stronger fancies on the day and rates a banker in the mile nursery (2.25), while the 6f fillies’ handicap (3.00) is a good opportunity for Executive Decision .

There could be an upset in the Tattersalls Stakes (3.35) as it’s hard to know how good those at the head of the market are at such an early stage of their careers. I’ll take a chance on Soldier’s Gold and World Of Darcy . Both will be big prices in the Group 3 and could bolster the dividend.

Trawlerman will be long odds-on for the 2m Listed race (4.10), but the winner will be needed as there are only four lining up. With that in mind, it’s worth putting Shandoz in the perm too.

The 1m4f handicap (4.45) can go to Spectacular Style and he is another who rates a banker.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

9 Duke’s Command

19 Wafei

2.25

3 Lambert

3.00

3 Executive Decision

3.35

9 Soldier’s Gold

13 World Of Darcy

4.10

3 Shandoz

4 Trawlerman

4.45

8 Spectacular Style

2x1x1x2x2x1 = eight lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.