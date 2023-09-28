Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool on ITV3

The Tote are putting up a £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot live on ITV3 and the opening mile Listed race (1.50) looks a good opportunity for a banker with the consistent Tarawa.

The 1m4f Group 3 (2.25) comes up next and Running Lion is another of my best bets. She produced her best effort at this course in May and is returning to form, so bank on her.

I was torn between two in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes (3.00) and it’s worth putting both in. Shuwari is the form horse and must go well but Spiritual has untapped potential.

There are only two places on offer in the Group 2 Joel Stakes (3.35) and it’s worth putting a couple in the perm. Maljoom could be a class apart if showing his best and Mighty Ulysses is solid.

The 7f maiden has been split and division one (4.10) looks the best of the two races. There is plenty of form on offer, but Charlie Appleby’s newcomer Symbol Of Power is the likely winner. Stick with Appleby in the second division (4.45), where he runs Broadway Act.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

12 Tarawa

2.25

7 Running Lion

3.00

5 Shuwari

6 Spiritual

3.35

3 Maljoom

4 Mighty Ulysses

4.10

8 Symbol Of Power

4.45

1 Broadway Act

1x1x2x2x1x1 = four lines

