Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with a small perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote are putting up their £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot at Newmarket and the opening mile handicap (1.50) is tough. Gulmarg is consistent and goes in with Burdett Road.
The 6f handicap (2.25) looks a good opportunity for Above to improve on his two seconds at the course. However, it’s an open race, so put Aleezdancer in the perm as well.
I’m keen to take on Intinso in the Feilden Stakes (3.00) and Bold Act is a banker for in-form pair Charlie Appleby and William Buick, who can do little wrong on the Rowley Mile.
Coppice will be hard to beat in the Nell Gwyn Stakes (3.35), but she is inexperienced and the better Placepot pick might be Fairy Cross for the red-hot Appleby-Buick combination.
Karl Burke saddled a juvenile winner at Windsor on Monday and it’s worth taking a chance on his Dorothy Lawrence in the 5f fillies’ maiden (4.10). Put her in alongside Liv My Life.
Ludmilla should be hard to beat for John and Thady Gosden in the mile fillies' maiden (4.45) and is another banker.
Newmarket Placepot perm
1.50
3 Gulmarg
5 Burdett Road
2.25
3 Aleezdancer
10 Above
3.00
2 Bold Act
3.35
5 Fairy Cross
4.10
3 Dorothy Lawrence
4 Liv My Life
4.45
6 Ludmilla
2x2x1x1x2x1 = eight lines
