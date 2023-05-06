Newmarket Placepot picks: Tom Segal provides his perm for 1,000 Guineas day

The weather has the potential to play havoc with Qipco 1,000 Guineas day at Newmarket because it's anyone's guess where the horses are going to race. Quite a few of the fancied ones are drawn on the stands' side in the Guineas (3.40) and that could easily be the place to be, but it's hard to predict so I reckon it's worth hedging your bets and having one from either side.

There are doubts about everything in the race whether it be recent form, suitability for the track or preparedness for the race, and four of the last five winners had an SP of 10-1 or over. Consequently, I wouldn't rule anything out and after a good run in the trial I do think Charlie Appleby's supposed second string is going to out run her odds. On the other side of the track, won't mind lots of rain and stays the trip well, so she is no forlorn hope for Ben Pauling.

The ground won't be anywhere near as soft at Newmarket as it was when won at Doncaster at the start of the season but Pam Sly's hugely-improved filly is two from two on the Rowley Mile and looks to have been underestimated once again in the Howden Dahlia Stakes (3.00). The other potential improver is , who came from miles back to be second in a similar race at this track last season.

Sir Mark Prescott hasn't really got his season going yet but his won in April last season and I don't think we have seen the best of him yet. He is likely to go well in the Howden Handicap (1.50) along with , who won this race last season.

The other races don't look quite as tough to crack and no doubt the former Derby winner Adayar will be a Placepot banker for many in the opening bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (1.15). However, quite a few of Charlie Appleby's older horses have needed their first run of the season, notably Hurricane Lane, Creative Force and Native Trail. As a result, I reckon it could be worth leaving him out and concentrating on , who was a huge improver last season. I don't think Anmaat will have any trouble holding his own in top company.

John and Thady Gosden's three-year-olds have taken a bit of time to find top form this season, so it was encouraging to see win on her reappearance last month. She seems certain to improve for that run and should also appreciate the step up to 1m2f in the Howden Pretty Polly Stakes (2.25). There are loads of unexposed fillies in against her, but Running Lion sets a decent standard.

Finally, the market will be the best guide to the Howden British EBF Maiden Stakes (4.15) but Godolphin unleash , a half-brother to Fairy Cross who makes most appeal of the newcomers on pedigree.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.15

1 Anmaat

1.50

3 Cemhaan

9 Sea King

2.25

7 Running Lion

3.00

3 Astral Beau

9 Via Sistina

3.40

5 Fairy Cross

14 Polly Pott

4.15

5 On Point

1x2x1x2x2x1 = 8 lines

