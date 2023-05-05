Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £250,000 guaranteed pot on 2,000 Guineas day

The Placepot on 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket is going to be tough as there isn't a banker in sight, so a small-stakes perm with plenty of runners is the call.

Teumessias Fox is favourite for the opener (1.40), but he went up 10lb for winning a minor race at Kempton on his return, which doesn't seem great planning as he'd have got in this considerably more valuable race off his old mark.

If I'm putting a four-year-old in it will be one who hasn't quite given the game away, so the selections are , who was improving fast when last seen, and , whose two all-weather runs this campaign have been excellent.

The second (2.15) had been dominated by three-year-olds until the odds-on favourite flopped last year, but the improving is hard-fit and can make the most of the 10lb weight-for-age allowance. won here first time out last year and is a reasonable back-up.

is the main fancy for the third (2.50), but is only 2lb higher than when winning this a year ago, while the lower-drawn will be a threat if as effective here as he is on the July course.

The 4lb well-in is hard to leave out of the next (3.25), while was an excellent fourth in what seems to have been a good Lincoln and he has no problems with quicker ground.

is probably the most likely winner of the next (4.00), but I wouldn't be too confident in anything in what is a tight heat. could well have more to offer this season, while 's eyecatching return suggests she's on the improve as a four-year-old.

That just leaves the 2,000 Guineas, and I'll take a chance by leaving out hot favourite Auguste Rodin, who is not going to be a miler in the long-term and will face quicker ground than he is used to.

is the main fancy, while I'll also add , who has the best form and has every chance of staying given the dam's side of his pedigree.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.40

7 Crystal Delight

10 Vaynor

2.15

3 Gale Force Maya

10 Perdika

2.50

6 Lethal Levi

7 Blackrod

13 Admiral D

3.25

8 Jimi Hendrix

12 Majestic

4.00

4 Equality

14 Twilight Calls

15 Get Ahead

4.40

10 Little Big Bear

12 Royal Scotsman

2x2x3x2x3x2 = 144 lines

