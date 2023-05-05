Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £250,000 guaranteed pot on 2,000 Guineas day
The Placepot on 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket is going to be tough as there isn't a banker in sight, so a small-stakes perm with plenty of runners is the call.
Teumessias Fox is favourite for the opener (1.40), but he went up 10lb for winning a minor race at Kempton on his return, which doesn't seem great planning as he'd have got in this considerably more valuable race off his old mark.
If I'm putting a four-year-old in it will be one who hasn't quite given the game away, so the selections are Vaynor, who was improving fast when last seen, and Crystal Delight, whose two all-weather runs this campaign have been excellent.
The second (2.15) had been dominated by three-year-olds until the odds-on favourite flopped last year, but the improving Perdika is hard-fit and can make the most of the 10lb weight-for-age allowance. Gale Force Maya won here first time out last year and is a reasonable back-up.
Admiral D is the main fancy for the third (2.50), but Blackrod is only 2lb higher than when winning this a year ago, while the lower-drawn Lethal Levi will be a threat if as effective here as he is on the July course.
The 4lb well-in Jimi Hendrix is hard to leave out of the next (3.25), while Majestic was an excellent fourth in what seems to have been a good Lincoln and he has no problems with quicker ground.
Twilight Calls is probably the most likely winner of the next (4.00), but I wouldn't be too confident in anything in what is a tight heat. Equality could well have more to offer this season, while Get Ahead's eyecatching return suggests she's on the improve as a four-year-old.
That just leaves the 2,000 Guineas, and I'll take a chance by leaving out hot favourite Auguste Rodin, who is not going to be a miler in the long-term and will face quicker ground than he is used to.
Royal Scotsman is the main fancy, while I'll also add Little Big Bear, who has the best form and has every chance of staying given the dam's side of his pedigree.
Newmarket Placepot perm
1.40
7 Crystal Delight
10 Vaynor
2.15
3 Gale Force Maya
10 Perdika
2.50
6 Lethal Levi
7 Blackrod
13 Admiral D
3.25
8 Jimi Hendrix
12 Majestic
4.00
4 Equality
14 Twilight Calls
15 Get Ahead
4.40
10 Little Big Bear
12 Royal Scotsman
2x2x3x2x3x2 = 144 lines
