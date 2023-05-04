Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Newmarket's opener (1.15) is a tricky heat. Salt Bay and would have run in the Classic Trial at Sandown if it hadn't been cancelled, but the ground would have been bottomless there and is considerably faster now.

I'd be more concerned about Salt Bay on that score, so will keep Circle Of Fire in the Placepot and add , the choice of William Buick from two Charlie Appleby-trained runners and an easy handicap winner on his final start here in October.

and Light Infantry are the standouts at the weights for the next (1.50), but if the ground remains on the fast side Native Trail is surely the one to be with.

I reckon you can pick holes in most at the front end of the market for the 7f Listed contest (2.25), so is the main pick. I'll add , who didn't look entirely happy on the track last time, but will appreciate the extra furlong and does have the best form.

You could make a case for all of the runners in the fourth (3.00), but is arguably the best handicapped and won a 7f handicap at the track first time out off the same mark last year, so they are my two.

Hurricane Lane has been so far below form on his last two outings that it's hard to trust him in the fifth (3.35) even if he does have the best overall form. Connections were clearly reaching when suggesting he didn't like the ground on his return given he's been third in an Arc on heavy ground.

The safest play is , with added as back-up as his best form isn't far away.

There could be any number of decent juvenile fillies in the closing leg (4.10), and the two I'll be taking a chance on are and .

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.15

1 Castle Way

2 Circle Of Fire

1.50

5 Native Trail

2.25

3 Benacre

5 Shouldvebeenaring

3.00

1 Accidental Agent

3 Star Of Orion

3.35

1 Global Storm

4 West Wind Blows

4.10

4 Midnight Affair

9 Soprano

2x1x2x2x2x2=32 lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.