Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with three bankers on the jumps card

The likely favourite for the opening novice hurdle (1.30) that kicks off the Placepot at Newcastle, Georges Saint, has been beaten at short odds too many times for my liking and does not appear to be progressing.

The unexposed looks a better option after his encouraging second to the useful Snake Roll on his belated rules debut in December over course and distance. Also included is point-to-point winner , who leaves the impression he has plenty more to offer.

Recent course-and-distance scorer may have got off lightly with a 4lb rise and is selected in the next (2.05). produced a decent effort on his stable debut for Micky Hammond last time and also goes in.

The bang-in-form Anthony Honeyball has two chances in the 2m4f mares’ handicap chase (2.40) and it is worth banking on , who defeated a couple of decent mares with minimal fuss in February and always seems to come alive at this time of year.

Next up is a 2m7½f handicap chase (3.15) and is handicapped to go close if replicating the form of his staying-on third at Taunton in a decent race four weeks ago.

The following 2m1f handicap (3.50) looks a reasonable opportunity for to get off the mark on his handicap debut off a lowly rating for the resurgent Sandy Thomson, who enjoyed two winners at Kelso in front of the ITV cameras on Saturday.

The finale (4.25) is tricky and I'll chance the lightly raced , who has shown glimpses of promise and , who took a fair step forward last time and is open to further improvement.

Newcastle Placepot perm

1.30

5 Haveanothergoflo

9 Vandemere

2.05

3 Court At Slip

5 Westy Fox

2.40

1 Lilith

3.15

2 Frenchy Du Large

3.50

7 Ninetofive

4.25

2 Rockonsoph

9 Having A Barney

2x2x1x1x1x2 = 8 lines

