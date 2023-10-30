Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guarantee

Well-bred first-time gelding Governor Of India stands out in the opening leg of the Newcastle Placepot (4.10) with the Tote guaranteeing a £50,000 pool.

Arantes Nascimento , who is by the same sire as the Julie Camacho yard's top-class sprinter Shaquille, is improving all the time and selected in the next (4.45). Go with Enpassant as insurance for the in-form James Fanshawe.

The 6f maiden (5.15) provides a big chance for Gundogan to hit the back of the net. This is much weaker than the Nottingham novice he contested last time.

Vindobala was eyecatchingly strong in the betting for her previous start and finished quite well after a slow break, so makes some appeal off 2lb lower in the next (5.45). Bottomweight Pearly Star can also go well.

Lightly raced filly Top Gun Tina is bred to be much better over the trip of the mile handicap (6.15). Annalee Lass will have a big chance if she's ready to roll after a break as well.

The well-handicapped Copper Mountain , who is working her way back to form, and last week's Lingfield third Calleveryoneuknow are the way to go in the final leg (6.45).

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.10

11 Governor Of India

4.45

6 Arantes Nascimento

7 Enpassant

5.15

4 Gundogan

5.45

4 Vindobala

12 Pearly Star

6.15

5 Top Gun Tina

6 Annalee Lass

6.45

4 Copper Mountain

6 Calleveryoneuknow

1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

