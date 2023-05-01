Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £100,000 guarantee

made an encouraging stable debut for Michael Scudamore when a head second at Wolverhampton last time and gets the vote in the opener (6.00) which kicks off the Placepot at Newcastle.

It may be worth forgiving and for their previous disappointments in a weak 1m2f handicap (6.30).

We Still Believe finished lame when disappointing favourite backers as a tailed-off favourite here 19 days ago, while Oscar Doodle generally ran well over the winter and returns from a 102-day break after struggling here in January.

John and Thady Gosden saddle two well-bred newcomers in the 1m2f maiden (7.00) and , a Kingman colt out of the yard's formerly smart mare Precious Ramotswe, is selected under Rob Havlin.

The two to make most appeal in the mile handicap (7.30) are , who was admittedly a fortunate winner last time but gets the chance to double up off the same mark, and , who should be seen to better effect over this trip after getting up late here over 7f in April.

The talented should land a poor 7f novice (8.00) with the minimum of fuss for the Gosden team. The lightly raced is going the right way and brings strong claims to the table in the finale (8.30).

Newcastle Placepot perm

6.00

4 Wolf Of Oxshott

6.30

5 We Still Believe

7 Oscar Doodle

7.00

2 Inquiring Minds

7.30

6 My Roxanne

8 Profitar Rules

8.00

1 Covey

8.30

7 Exceed

1x2x1x2x1x1 = 4 lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.