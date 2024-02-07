Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guarantee

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Tenerife Sunshine , who arrives in good form, should relish a step up in trip in the 1m4½f handicap (4.30) that kicks off the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool at Newcastle.

Masterpainter has dropped to a good mark and is a tempting proposition over an extra two furlongs in the 1m2f handicap (5.05). Course-and-distance winner Lochnaver is interesting returned to this venue back on her previous winning BHA rating.

The 7f handicap (5.35) looks a good opportunity for Beylerbeyi to notch a first success for Ian Williams. Unexposed recent winner Tees George , who is bred to be much better than his revised mark, is the back-up play.

Harvanna shaped well on her return here on New Year's Day and is first on the teamsheet in the 5f handicap (6.05), while Bint Alfella has a good pedigree and makes some appeal on her handicap debut.

Guns And Flowers should be better suited by the distance of the mile handicap (6.35). Due Consideration is consistent and will go close if hitting the ground running after a break.

The two to appeal most in the concluding mile maiden (7.05) are newcomers. Memories Maker and More Than A Feelin get the vote by dint of their connections and breeding.

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.30

9 Tenerife Sunshine

5.05

8 Masterpainter

10 Lochnaver

5.35

2 Beylerbeyi

8 Tees George

6.05

1 Harvanna

5 Bint Alfella

6.35

1 Guns And Flowers

4 Due Consideration

7.05

3 Memories Maker

6 More Than A Feelin

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.