Newcastle Placepot tips: Gary Savage has four bankers among his perm recommendations

There's £50,000 guaranteed in the Newcastle placepot and there's a host of open-looking races.

In the opening 1m4½f handicap (4.24), Polar Princess has placed on each of her last four starts and can do so again with Hollie Doyle retaining the ride.

Leg two (4.58) is an apprentice handicap over 7f, and two winners from Saturday make quick returns. Take Pallas Lord to keep us in the pot as he has Archie Young's 5lb offsetting the penalty and he is an uncomplicated ride.

The only non-handicap is leg three (5.30) and there are few with the form to feature. Try to get likely favourite Welcome Dream out of the places with Quiet Resolve , who has two runs already that should be good enough and will be suited by this extra furlong.

There are 12 in the 7f handicap (6.00) but it's hard to see Cusack kicked out of the three. He has placed in his last six, was a runaway winner here last week and has a good draw.

Another 12 go to post for the 6f handicap (6.30) and two may be the way to go here. Tyke can benefit from Luke Morris' handling, while Dark Side Thunder has a good stall and his stable had a winner at the track last week.

The final leg is a tough 5f contest (7.00). Moyola might enjoy the minimum trip here, while Buzz Box has already shown a liking for the course.

Newcastle placepot perm

4.24

3 Polar Princess

4.58

2 Pallas Lord

5.30

7 Quiet Resolve

6.00

6 Cusack

6.30

2 Tyke

5 Dark Side Thunder

7.00

1 Buzz Box

5 Moyola

1x1x1x1x2x2=four lines

