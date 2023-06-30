Newcastle Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £250,000 guaranteed pool

Raatea is the obvious favourite for Newcastle's opener (12.20) even if he would prefer a bigger field with a guaranteed strong pace, so he's hard to leave out of Placepot calculations.

I wouldn't bank on him because of his need for a strong gallop though, and the three-year-old Batal Dubai makes some appeal given the form of the yard and what was an eyecatching return at Windsor.

Brad The Brief is the class act in the Chipchase (12.55), and he does go well fresh, but a lack of form at Newcastle means he can't be solely relied on, so we'll add Spycatcher , who failed to figure in this last year but has some good form at the track and appears to have come back better than ever this season. The drop back to 6f will be fine.

Blow Your Horn is also hard to leave out of the Vase (1.30) given the form he's in and how well in he is, but he's had a heavy schedule, so I'll add Thermoscope to the party as he's been in career-best form for Keith Dalgleish.

The Plate (2.05) is really difficult according to the betting, but I have high hopes for my two ante-post punts, Omniscient and Nathanael Greene , and will stick with them.

I'm not sure there's any banker material in the next either, as you can pick holes in them for one reason or another, but Lord Of The Lodge will probably appreciate a return to the all-weather, and Zip goes very well at Newcastle, too, so they'll do for me.

The market will be a guide to the newcomers in the final leg, but I'm going to play it safe with the two who have run and at least shown some form.

It's not great,. but Batal Zabeel was a fair third on his debut and Markakol went off favourite for his (disappointed), and his yard is in much better form now.

Newcastle Placepot perm

12.20

7 Raatea

8 Batal Dubai

12.55

1 Brad The Brief

4 Spycatcher

1.30

8 Thermoscope

13 Blow Your Horn

2.05

5 Omniscient

17 Nathanael Greene

2.40

1 Lord Of The Lodge

5 Zip

3.15

1 Batal Zabeel

2 Markakol

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

