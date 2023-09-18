Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingTote Betting

Newcastle Placepot picks: Harry Wilson with his perm for the £50,000 guarantee

author image
Harry WilsonReporter
Tote

Newcastle's card looks a tricky puzzle to solve for those attempting to land their share of the £50,000 Placepot guarantee, but there aren't many who appeal in the opening 1m4½f handicap (4.50).

Dame Sarra has won on Tapeta and ran well at Wolverhampton last time in a race not run to suit. She should go close, while fellow three-year-old Timewave should go well back on the all-weather.

Lightning Leo has the best form in the 1m2f novice (5.25) and his pedigree suggests this longer trip could suit. He could be hard to beat down in class.

Balqaa lost out by a nose over course and distance last time and should make the frame in the 1m2f handicap (6.00), while Oscar Doodle is usually thereabouts.

Balmanzor attracted support before finishing fifth here over a furlong shorter and should appreciate the extra distance in the 7f nursery (6.30), while the switch to the all-weather could suit Likleman.

Royal Elysian didn't see out seven furlongs on soft ground last time but sets a good standard on her previous efforts and can be relied on in the 6f fillies' novice (7.00).

Vindobala is on her last winning mark and should get a good pace to aim at in the final leg (7.30). She can have problems at the stalls, though, so Sun Power goes in too.

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.50
Timewave
10 Dame Sarra

5.25
Lightning Leo

6.00
Balqaa
3 Oscar Doodle

6.30
Likleman
10 Balmanzor

7.00
11 Royal Elysian

7.30
Sun Power
6 Vindobala

2x1x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines

Read these next:

'There is so much in his favour and he's underestimated by the market' - Harry Wilson with four Tuesday selections 

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 18 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 18 September 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips