Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Making Headway is the form horse in the opener at Newbury (12.55) and he handles bad ground well, so he looks the safest option for Placepot players.

Jack Black , placed in a couple of soft-ground bumpers, won't have to be that good to get among the action and is the suggested back-up over some more obvious rivals.

The consistent Kyntara might well be 3-3 this season but for stumbling after the last at Warwick and looks worth sticking with in the second (1.30), while Equinus might be best caught fresh and is interesting after a couple of months off.

There's no doubt Shishkin is the best horse in the next (2.05), but he's hardly banker material given he refused to race two starts ago and he's being backed up by Protektorat , who did nothing wrong when second conceding 4lb to L'Homme Presse at Lingfield last time.

Amarillo Sky is quite a strong fancy in the fourth (2.40) despite his price, but we'd better add one of the market leaders. I could pick holes in all of them, but Edwardstone is just about the safest if you forgive his Kempton run.

You could probably pick half a dozen in the 24-runner Betfair Hurdle (3.15) and not get a place, but my three against the field are Altobelli , Under Control and Spirit D'Aunou .

In the final leg (3.50) there's no reason to think Inch House isn't still on the up, and given his main market rivals appears to be Mister Coffey, I'm happy to let the whole perm ride on him if we're still standing.

Newbury Placepot perm

12.55

3 Making Headway

9 Jack Black

1.30

4 Kyntara

8 Equinus

2.05

1 Protektorat

2 Shishkin

2.40

2 Edwardstone

5 Amarillo Sky

3.15

2 Spirit D'Aunou

6 Under Control

14 Altobelli

3.50

2 Inch House

2x2x2x2x3x1 = 48 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.