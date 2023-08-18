Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

With all the rain at Newbury, Arrest is going to be the one to beat in the opening Geoffrey Freer Stakes (1.50). He hated the quick ground in the Derby and King Edward VII Stakes and his form is on a different level when there is cut underfoot.

He's first on the list for Placepot perms, but Jack Darcy , who ran so well against Hamish at Goodwood last time, is a cover shot in case those experiences soured Arrest.

The potentially well-handicapped Harry Brown and Libra Tiger , who was better than he was able to show at Windsor on Thursday and has winning soft-ground form, are the two to concentrate on in the following 5f handicap (2.25), while in the 7f handicap (3.00) I like the chances of Accidental Agent , whose latest two efforts suggest he is running into form.

It's a tough little race, though, so Hectic , at his best with cut in the ground and a course winner, is added alongside Scholarship , who beat Hectic earlier in the season and has dropped back to a tempting mark.

Should it get soft, there are very few who want those conditions in the featured Hungerford Stakes (3.35), including favourites Chindit and Jumby.

Pogo has some form on soft and bounced back to form last time, while Witch Hunter has no ground issues and can go well at a price.

In the 7f maiden (4.05), Highland Spring showed promise behind subsequent Listed winner Arabian Crown on his Sandown debut and is out of a mudlover, so has to be included, while there are plenty of interesting newcomers, with Farizio possibly the pick.

You could make cases for loads in the final leg, the 1m4f handicap (4.40), and the three suggestions are Feud , Eagle Court and Valsad , although not with any confidence.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.50

2 Jack Darcy

7 Arrest

2.25

4 Harry Brown

10 Libra Tiger

3.00

2 Accidental Agent

12 Scholarship

13 Hectic

3.35

4 Pogo

6 Witch Hunter

4.05

6 Farizio

9 Highland Spring

4.40

2 Valsad

7 Eagle Court

11 Feud

2x2x3x2x2x3 = 144 lines

Read these next:

'He looks certain to be on the premises' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ripon

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ripon and Newbury on Saturday afternoon on ITV

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.