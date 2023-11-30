Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool

Newbury's opener (12.10) looks to be all about the well-touted Jeriko Du Reponet and there doesn't seem much point in opposing him for Placepot purposes.

Called an "outstanding prospect" and the "sort of horse you dream about" by Nicky Henderson, he'll surprise everyone if he doesn't win.

I wouldn't be that confident in Djelo backing up his debut chase win in the next (12.40). He flopped after a first-time-out win last season and faces much quicker ground.

Preferred is Persian Time , who showed plenty of promise over hurdles for Henderson last season, while Richhill is likely to come on a lot for his reappearance and could go well at a price.

In the first of the ITV4 races (1.15) Gordon Elliott's Woodhooh has a massive 18lb edge on RPRs over those to have run over hurdles, and it will be a surprise if she is not in the first three.

Challow Hurdle winner Hermes Allen is the obvious one for the Grade 2 novice chase (1.50), but Marble Sands impressed on his chase debut and can give him something to think about.

Kandoo Kid and Karl Philippe are my two in the following handicap chase (2.25), which just leaves the Long Distance Hurdle.

Marie's Rock has a penalty to deal with, but fewer miles on the clock than the also penalised Paisley Park, and the back-up is Dashel Drasher , who always tends to come on a ton for his first run.

Newbury Placepot perm

12.10

4 Jeriko Du Reponet

12.40

3 Persian Time

5 Richhill

1.15

9 Woodhooh

1.50

2 Hermes Allen

3 Marble Sands

2.25

5 Karl Philippe

8 Kandoo Kid

3.00

2 Dashel Drasher

6 Marie's Rock

1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

