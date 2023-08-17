Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Newbury's opening novice (2.05) doesn't look that special, so it won't be a surprise if a newcomer wins it, and Ralph Beckett's Ten Sovereigns filly Queen Of Mougins stands out from those.

She goes into the Placepot perm alongside Bourgeoisie , who has gone close on her last two starts without setting the world alight.

The following maiden (2.40) looks straightforward enough as the well-entered Boiling Point gave the strong impression he would come on a ton for his debut here last month, and that's the best form anyway.

You could make a case for plenty in the nursery (3.15) but my two are Liv My Life , now in the right grade after a pop at the Super Sprint, and Land Of Magic , who will be happy if Newbury gets hit with the forecast downpours.

Juniper Berries , in the next (3.45), certainly wouldn't mind them, while Beenham is better than she showed last time and is worth another chance.

Captain Cuddles will be a strong fancy in the fifth (4.20) if it doesn't turn bottomless, while course winner Flying Secret is still competitively handicapped.

That just leaves the apprentice handicap (4.55), in which Al Hargah , who keeps running well in competitive races, is chanced as a banker even though it's a trappy heat.

Newbury Placepot perm

2.05

2 Bourgeoisie

10 Queen Of Mougins

2.40

3 Boiling Point

3.15

3 Liv My Life

8 Land Of Magic

3.45

2 Beenham

6 Juniper Berries

4.20

1 Flying Secret

5 Captain Cuddles

4.55

9 Al Hargah

2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

