Newbury Placepot tips: Andrew Cooper chases a cut of the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Newbury's evening card benefits from the £100,000 Placepot guarantee and a medium-sized perm is advised.

Charlie Arthur , who placed in this off 3lb higher last year, and Thunder Flash , representing a shrewd yard who gave Sean D Bowen an 11-1 winner recently, are taken to leave their reappearances behind in the opening apprentice handicap (5.30).

The first novice (6.05) gives Delicacy a chance to build on her promising debut fifth at Kempton.

In case we drop down to four runners in the second novice (6.40), I'll include Pink Satin , who beat an Amo Racing favourite with the benefit of experience on her debut, and Lady Of Leisure , who on her first start was runner-up in a race that has thrown up a ready subsequent winner.

Latin Verse may prove popular in leg four (7.15) but I'll take him on with one of the Fitri Hay runners, Vaynor , who was back to his best last time.

Dream Of Mischief is the main selection in the 7f handicap (7.50). Big R could be the danger if benefiting from the step up in trip.

Three-year-olds Starlight Nation and Al Motasim , who met at Haydock last month, look the ones to be on in the final leg (8.25).

Newbury Placepot perm

5.30

6 Charlie Arthur

7 Thunder Flash

6.05

3 Delicacy

6.40

1 Pink Satin

3 Lady Of Leisure

7.15

2 Vaynor

7.50

4 Dream Of Mischief

7 Big R

8.25

10 Starlight Nation

11 Al Motasim

2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines



