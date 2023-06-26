Newbury Placepot tips: Andrew Cooper chases a cut of the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Newbury's evening card benefits from the £100,000 Placepot guarantee and a medium-sized perm is advised.
Charlie Arthur, who placed in this off 3lb higher last year, and Thunder Flash, representing a shrewd yard who gave Sean D Bowen an 11-1 winner recently, are taken to leave their reappearances behind in the opening apprentice handicap (5.30).
The first novice (6.05) gives Delicacy a chance to build on her promising debut fifth at Kempton.
In case we drop down to four runners in the second novice (6.40), I'll include Pink Satin, who beat an Amo Racing favourite with the benefit of experience on her debut, and Lady Of Leisure, who on her first start was runner-up in a race that has thrown up a ready subsequent winner.
Latin Verse may prove popular in leg four (7.15) but I'll take him on with one of the Fitri Hay runners, Vaynor, who was back to his best last time.
Dream Of Mischief is the main selection in the 7f handicap (7.50). Big R could be the danger if benefiting from the step up in trip.
Three-year-olds Starlight Nation and Al Motasim, who met at Haydock last month, look the ones to be on in the final leg (8.25).
5.30
6 Charlie Arthur
7 Thunder Flash
6.05
3 Delicacy
6.40
1 Pink Satin
3 Lady Of Leisure
7.15
2 Vaynor
7.50
4 Dream Of Mischief
7 Big R
8.25
10 Starlight Nation
11 Al Motasim
2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines
