Newbury Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £250k guaranteed pot on Saturday

has to be a Placepot banker in the opener (1.50) at Newbury now he drops down in class and trip.

The three-year-old lost his unbeaten record when sixth in the 2,000 Guineas, but it was only his class that earned him that position as he was way too keen and clearly didn't stay. He's going to be a sprinter, probably a very good one, and he can start to prove that here.

Yibir is the one to beat in the second (2.25), but he has never won first time out and has obviously had his problems, having not run for 317 days.

That makes him opposable and I'll take him on with , who was second (demoted to fourth) in the St Leger on only her third start last season, and , who was improving rapidly last term if you ignore his final run.

I'm happy enough to go with and outsider in the London Gold Cup (3.00). In the Lockinge (3.35), main fancy is joined by , who might well end up back at 1m2f later this season but should get a good test in this field.

Kingdom Come needs to prove himself on turf in the fifth (4.10), so is left out in favour of and .

Intellogent was second in last season's Hunt Cup and third in the John Smith's Cup on his last two handicaps runs and has to be feared taking a drop in class. Atrium won very easily on decent ground here last year and can improve on last month's soft-ground fifth behind Jimi Hendrix.

Hopefully we can bookend the perm with winning bankers as (4.45) has been aimed at this Oaks trial for a while, and there was money for Ralph Beckett's filly as soon as the first show came up.

She looked potentially very useful when eventually winning with something to spare despite being incredibly green against mainly colts on her debut at Salisbury in September. The third has won four in a row since and is now rated 97.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.50

4 Noble Style

2.25

3 Israr

7 Haskoy

3.00

5 Desert Hero

11 Cool Party

3.35

6 Light Infantry

10 My Prospero

4.10

2 Intellogent

6 Atrium

4.45

2 Bluestocking

1x2x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines

Tote Swinger: Lockinge

By Graeme Rodway

It looks like there will be plenty of pace on in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes, so it might be worth concentrating on the closers or strong stayers for Tote Swinger selections.

Modern Games has something to prove after a lacklustre effort in the US, while Laurel has more on her plate than the betting suggests, so my main two will be and .

My Prospero ought to be strong at the finish, having finished third in the 1m2f Champion Stakes when last seen, while Light Infantry's best run came when he was a neck second to Inspiral in a strongly run Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville last term.

A couple of big outsiders who could get among the places are and .

The latter is a big outsider and unproven at 1m, but he won the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes on this track over 7f last season when there was a strong gallop and he burst through late to win going away. He could run better than his odds suggest.

3.35 Newbury

2 Checkandchallenge

5 Jumby

6 Light Infantry

10 My Prospero

