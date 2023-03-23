Newbury Placepot picks: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100k guaranteed pot

Future Investment boasts the best form in Newbury's opener (1.30), but has been well below his best on his last two starts and might be worth leaving out of the Placepot.

is solid enough, while should have more in him after making a belated winning hurdling debut at Exeter last month.

The market looks to have it right with and the front two in the next (2.05), while is the one with soft-ground form in the third (2.40), but after that it gets tougher.

Course specialist can't be left out of the following 3m handicap hurdle but is going to need a bit of coverage. The strong-staying is an outsider likely to go well, while won easily on soft ground last time and is clearly on the up.

In the fifth (3.40) was rushed into mistakes on quick ground at Warwick last time. Her earlier third to Il Ridoto and Fugitif worked out well (both in top six in the Plate last week) and she's worth another try. is running into form and this trip could prove perfect.

The final leg is particularly hard, but topweight has been in cracking form and should be thereabouts, while is a brother to Doing Fine and is going to relish a trip at some stage, and looks like he wants 3m too.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.30

1 Iliko D'Olivate

4 The Carpenter

2.05

1 Our Jet

2 Manothepeople

2.40

3 Dr T J Eckleburg

3.10

1 Zanza

11 Loup De Maulde

12 Skandiburg

3.40

2 Five Star Getaway

3 Precious Eleanor

4.10

1 Ballymagroarty Boy

3 Haas Boy

7 Howaya Now

2x2x1x3x2x3=72 lines

