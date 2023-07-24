Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

3.40: Whiskey Priest

Most of these have plenty to prove but Whiskey Priest knuckled down really well when dead-heating on his drop to five furlongs at Yarmouth last week. He has a penalty for that success but is open to more progress and looks a strong contender in his bid to make it 2-2 in handicaps.

David Moon

Whiskey Priest 15:40 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Harrison Shaw Tnr: Declan Carroll

Ballinrobe

8.10: Surprise Package

Talented hurdler Surprise Package may have derived sufficient from his Leopardstown comeback to thwart the frustrating Banned, who has been placed in five of her eight turf starts.

Alan Sweetman

Suprise Package 20:10 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: Peter Fahey

Beverley

6.30: High Opinion

It makes sense to focus on those proven on soft ground and High Opinion arrives here after a solid effort at Catterick last week.

Alistair Jones

High Opinion 18:30 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Bryan Smart

Windsor

7.50: The Cruising Lord

Count Otto and The Cruising Lord finished first past the post last time and their performances suggested they had a bit more in the tank.

Richard Austen

The Cruising Lord 19:50 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Robyn Brisland

