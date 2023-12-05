Naps of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's two meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

3.35: Nordic Glory

Having recorded two wins and two solid seconds in his last four races, NORDIC GLORY holds particularly strong claims. Mumayaz currently has seconditis and may have to settle for the runner-up spot once again. Sixties Chic, Northcliff and A Pint Of Bear are other likely players on recent form.

Steve Boow

Nordic Glory 15:35 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Carson Tnr: Michael Attwater

Wolverhampton

7.00: Gincident

Richard Fahey's C&D scorer GINCIDENT shaped well after a layoff when a running-on fifth over 7f here last time and can bag a fourth success of 2023. Lightly raced Talis Evolvere is feared most on the back of his very good recent second here, although Chantico and Woodstock City need considering too on their debuts for new yards.

Peter Entwistle

Gincident 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: Richard Fahey

