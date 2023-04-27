Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for Thursday's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Beverley

4.00:

Having won an apprentice handicap under Elle-May Croot at Ripon last Thursday, Dogged runs off the same mark here and can follow up. Hortzadar was second in that race and is respected, but Ripon brings out the best in him and today is his first run at Beverley. Therefore the main danger could come from Crown Princess, who was a good third in this race last year. Ibiza Rocks is another to consider.

Ben Hutton

Chelmsford

5.40:

Shades Of Summer, who twice got turned over at short prices last month, will need to settle better if she's to see it out now going beyond sprint trips for the first time, and it's hard to get away from the progressive One More Dream as he bids to make it three from three over C&D. Winforglory, who'll be happier back down in distance, could be the one to give the selection most to think about.

Graham Wheldon

Perth

3.00:

Lucinda Russell's Snake Roll was beaten under 8l in a Grade 2 at Kelso that looked strong form at the time and even stronger now with the fourth horse winning a Grade 1 chase at Punchestown this week. He could be far too well handicapped for this field. Blue Sari isn't one to give up on just yet but bleeding again at Leopardstown on his final run for Willie Mullins is an obvious concern. The likeable Caius Marcius may pose the biggest threat.

Alistair Jones

Punchestown

5.25:

Though Klassical Dream ran no race in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham, he had suffered an interrupted preparation and that track doesn't bring out his best anyway. Paul Townend stays loyal, so he can complete a three-timer in this race. Sire Du Berlais was a surprise winner of the Stayers' Hurdle but followed up at Aintree. He is a big player if still fresh after those efforts. Teahupoo was a close third to him at Cheltenham and a repeat of that will see him bang there.

Tyrone Molloy

Taunton

5.20:

Just Loose Change made a bold bid when runner-up over 2m5f at Fontwell three weeks ago and he's respected along with Sonnemoser, who has gone close in two handicaps for his new yard this year. However, the most striking contender is Paul Nicholls' progressive 6yo Fame And Fun, who has form figures of 1U3221 in handicaps and hit a clear personal best with his easy win at Wincanton last time.

David Moon

Warwick

2.40:

This isn't as competitive as the numbers might suggest. Preference is for My Bad Lucy, who followed his game win at Doncaster with a decent effort in higher-grade company there last month. My Rockstar came good with a recent 2m4f win and may have more to offer over today's longer trip, while Unblinking looks interesting if judged on his Hereford win two starts ago.

Chris Wilson

