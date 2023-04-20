Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

6.00:

Wyvern has been running well on AW this year and is high on the list, while Spirit Of Nguru and Gobi Sunset are both much better than they showed on their latest start. Letmelivemylife has been revived by the move to Sean Curran though and he can complete a four-timer with Billy Loughnane taking over for the first time.

Paul Smith

Letmelivemylife 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard

Cheltenham

4.25:

It can pay to trust Festival form in this contest and, with no classy Irish mares to worry about this time, Pink Legend can secure a sixth win over fences. The danger could be the ex-French Royale Margaux after she ran easily her best race for these connections last time at Ascot. Fortunes Melody can be suited by this drop back in distance.

Alistair Jones

Pink Legend 16:25 Cheltenham View Racecard

Kilbeggan

5.50:

The manner in which Bal De Rio justified market support at Ballinrobe last Friday suggested he could defy a penalty over this longer trip and the likely quicker ground should be no problem. One of his main rivals could be Golden Sandbanks, reverting to hurdles and with the ground coming in his favour, while She's Tobias could be worth a look on her first run for a new trainer.

Alan Hewison

Bal De Rio 17:50 Kilbeggan View Racecard

Newmarket

1.50:

Creative Force had his 2yo campaign cut short in June before returning as a gelding to win this, and also the Group 1 Champions Sprint later in his 3yo season, and his stablemate Changing Colours has a very similar profile. The Godolphin contender is the selection ahead of Grace Angel, who is relatively exposed but impressed last November on her sole previous run in these blinkers. Installation could have more to offer this season and is next on the list, while Kerdos, Ferrous and Pinafore also appeal as likely improvers.

Ben Hutton

Changing Colours 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard

Ripon

4.30:

It's tough to ignore the claims of the hat-trick-seeking Painters Palette who escapes a penalty for his recent AW apprentice success and his turf form in Ireland last year provides plenty of hope that he can continue the good work back on the grass. Fellow 4yos Whitefeathersfall (second choice), who won on his 2022 reappearance, and Animato can fight it out for minor honours.

Andrew Sheret

Painters Palette 16:30 Ripon View Racecard

Tipperary

6.40:

This looks like an excellent opportunity for Secret Sauce who made an encouraging handicap and seasonal debut at Bellewstown. Notturno and Timeless Piece may prove best of those contesting a handicap for the first time. Slaney Tide is open to improvement.

Alan Sweetman

Secret Sauce 18:40 Tipperary View Racecard

