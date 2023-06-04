Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Fakenham

5.00: Lipa K

The unexposed 5yo Lipa K has won at Warwick and Ludlow the last twice and can complete the hat-trick. Nevendon readily won a seller at Stratford on his recent stable debut and could be best of the rest, although Too Friendly and Sisterandbrother also arrive on the back of positive performances.

Ben Hutton

Kilbeggan

4.20: Changing The Rules

With the form of his Ballinrobe third working out well, Changing The Rules is the selection but this is a competitive contest and Itwasfate and Summer Tide are two likely dangers.

Mark Nunan

Listowel

2.37: Rumbled Again

An interesting rematch between Rumbled Again and Rathbranchurch who dominated a 45-75 handicap at Gowran recently and steps up in grade here. The runner-up is 4lb better off but the winner had a bit to spare that day and is taken to confirm the form. Portreath is the dark horse of the race on handicap debut with cheekpieces tried.

Alan Hewison

Nottingham

4.45: Reach

On the back of a creditable effort in a competitive field at York, Reach gets the vote back down in class. She has low mileage and may be capable of better still in handicaps. Angels Landing, who should be suited by the return to 1m2f, is second choice ahead of Baikal and Flag Of Truth.

Steve Boow

