Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's three meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Chelmsford
7.30: Level Up
Reigning Profit bumped into one at Southwell last week and he's a major contender in these calmer waters, while Crimson Sand should find this being run to suit and he's likely to make good late headway. Level Up is preferred, though, with his recent Lingfield win franked and Rossa Ryan a notable booking (three wins from four rides on him). Paul Smith
Ffos Las
2.00: Spiced Rum
The most interesting runner is arguably Spiced Rum, who excelled on heavy ground on the Flat in the autumn and has made a promising start to her hurdling career against her own age group. Heure De Gloire ran well at Uttoxeter on Saturday under Ellis Coller who is able to claim 7lb this time. Last-time-out winner Sawpit Sienna is next on the list. Chris Wilson
Wincanton
3.45: Copperhead
Take Your Time is 2-2 over fences but he faces his stiffest test yet having been raised 8lb for winning a lesser race here. If able to dominante then Quick Draw should be seen in a better light than at Cheltenham when last seen, but Copperhead and Manothepeople could be the way to go. The latter isn't in so deep as last time but Copperhead is beginning to look a horse ready to exploit his reduced mark and returning to further has to be a plus. Alistair Jones
Published on 1 February 2024inNap of the day
Last updated 07:00, 1 February 2024
