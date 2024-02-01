Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's three meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Chelmsford

7.30: Level Up    

Reigning Profit bumped into one at Southwell last week and he's a major contender in these calmer waters, while Crimson Sand should find this being run to suit and he's likely to make good late headway. Level Up is preferred, though, with his recent Lingfield win franked and Rossa Ryan a notable booking (three wins from four rides on him). Paul Smith

Silk
Level Up19:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Evans

Ffos Las

2.00: Spiced Rum   

The most interesting runner is arguably Spiced Rum, who excelled on heavy ground on the Flat in the autumn and has made a promising start to her hurdling career against her own age group. Heure De Gloire ran well at Uttoxeter on Saturday under Ellis Coller who is able to claim 7lb this time. Last-time-out winner Sawpit Sienna is next on the list. Chris Wilson

Silk
Spiced Rum14:00 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Stuart Kittow

Wincanton

3.45: Copperhead   

Take Your Time is 2-2 over fences but he faces his stiffest test yet having been raised 8lb for winning a lesser race here. If able to dominante then Quick Draw should be seen in a better light than at Cheltenham when last seen, but Copperhead and Manothepeople could be the way to go. The latter isn't in so deep as last time but Copperhead is beginning to look a horse ready to exploit his reduced mark and returning to further has to be a plus. Alistair Jones

Silk
Copperhead15:45 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Read more . . .

'She could be chucked in off this rating' - Robbie Wilders with four plays at Ffos Las and Wincanton 

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ffos Las and Wincanton on Thursday 

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Published on 1 February 2024inNap of the day

Last updated 07:00, 1 February 2024

