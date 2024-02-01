Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's three meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Chelmsford

7.30: Level Up

Reigning Profit bumped into one at Southwell last week and he's a major contender in these calmer waters, while Crimson Sand should find this being run to suit and he's likely to make good late headway. Level Up is preferred, though, with his recent Lingfield win franked and Rossa Ryan a notable booking (three wins from four rides on him). Paul Smith

Level Up 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Evans

Ffos Las

2.00: Spiced Rum

The most interesting runner is arguably Spiced Rum, who excelled on heavy ground on the Flat in the autumn and has made a promising start to her hurdling career against her own age group. Heure De Gloire ran well at Uttoxeter on Saturday under Ellis Coller who is able to claim 7lb this time. Last-time-out winner Sawpit Sienna is next on the list. Chris Wilson

Spiced Rum 14:00 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Stuart Kittow

Wincanton

3.45: Copperhead

Take Your Time is 2-2 over fences but he faces his stiffest test yet having been raised 8lb for winning a lesser race here. If able to dominante then Quick Draw should be seen in a better light than at Cheltenham when last seen, but Copperhead and Manothepeople could be the way to go. The latter isn't in so deep as last time but Copperhead is beginning to look a horse ready to exploit his reduced mark and returning to further has to be a plus. Alistair Jones

Copperhead 15:45 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Joe Tizzard

