Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's five meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

6.00: I'm Mable

Rockley Point looks more likely than most to run his race and he's respected despite his advancing years. Desert Swirl is unexposed as a sprinter and can go well but the two against the field are Hard Nut and I'm Mable. The former is in better form than his formfigures would indicate but this is a drop in grade for the selection and Rossa Ryan is a significant booking for the yard (level-stake profit of +42). Paul Smith

I'm Mable 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Michael Attwater

Clonmel

4.40: Joshua Webb

Macdermott did well to finish second at Fairyhouse last time after a bad round of jumping, while Hartur D'arc went very close at Galway in the autumn and should go well on his stable debut. The one to beat looks like Joshua Webb after two solid runner-up efforts at Cork and Down Royal before not getting home over 3m last time. The return to this trip will suit him well. Justin O'Hanlon

Joshua Webb 16:40 Clonmel View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Noel Meade

Newcastle

4.00: Letthedustsettle

The drop to 2m prompted a breakthrough win for Classic Maestro last month and he has scope for further improvement over this trip but it's still hard to get away from Letthedustsettle, who sauntered to victory on consecutive appearances at Catterick last month and appears to be making rapid progress. That said, a big market move for Batman For Ever will shake things up a bit. Chris Wilson

Letthedustsettle 16:00 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb) Tnr: Tom Lacey

Sandown

1.55: Etalon

This field contains plenty of seemingly viable options but the highly promising Etalon has to be the selection, seeking to make it three out of three over fences. Fellow 7yo Hardy Du Seuil had his first chase campaign two seasons back and did well over hurdles last term but he is feared on this reappearance, as is Man Again on his British debut. The chief threat, however, might come from Gunsight Ridge who was challenging when he came down at Wetherby after his long layoff. Richard Austen

Etalon 13:55 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Southwell

4.53: Tortured Soul

Several others hold claims but they may not be able to handle the improving Tortured Soul, who can make it a second C&D success. Trusty Scout looks likely to present the biggest danger, while Twistaline remains of interest trying a new trip. Billy Bathgate and Silver Bubble are probable each-way players. Jonathan Doidge

Tortured Soul 16:53 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Tony Carroll

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.