Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

3.55:

Apple Away (second choice) and Jet Legs both come here after good efforts, while Hoganville has already won three times for his new stable this season and may yet have more improvement to come. However, the suggestion is Leostar, who ran well for a long way in a competitive race at Kelso in December and ought to be much better suited by today's faster ground.

Chris Wilson

Lingfield

4.40:

Royal Sam ran well behind an improver at Leicester and Secret Trix is another fairly solid option, but Representing Bob has to be of major interest. He was in good form over fences until an excusable defeat at Market Rasen and he's temptingly treated for just his fifth start as a hurdler.

Alistair Jones

Newcastle

7.30:

This could be competitive if all were guaranteed to be at their best but as things stand Colors Of Freedom is taken to complete the five-timer after again reeling in her rivals in good style at Lingfield last month. Shine Honey Shine is next on the list with the drop to 5f an interesting move, although Sugar Hill Babe, back in a handicap, Statu Of Liberty, down to 5f in only her second run for this yard, and handicap newcomer Pride Of Yorkshire are all worth a look.

Emily Weber

Read this next: