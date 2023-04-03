Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

5.15: Sir Rodneyredblood

This can go to Polytrack specialist Sir Rodneyredblood (nap), who has got back in the groove with wins in his last two starts and looks well treated under a penalty for his emphatic success at Kempton last week. Porfin returned to form with a good second here last time and he's feared most on this drop back in grade, although Okaidi is on a dangerous mark and could make a bold bid on his drop back in trip. Others to consider are Bobby On The Beat and four-time C&D winner Come On Girl.
David Moon

Sir Rodneyredblood17:15 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: J R Jenkins

Ludlow

3.30: Hardy Fella

The most interesting one is arguably handicap debutant Hardy Fella (nap), who chased home a subsequent Class 2 handicap winner in a Wincanton novice last month and has plenty of scope for further improvement. Heros has been shaping as though his turn is near and is second choice, while a sudden return to form from C&D winner Judicial Law would not surprise.
Chris Wilson

Hardy Fella15:30 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy (-lb)Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Newcastle

8.00: Saracen Head

Off a workable opening mark back at the scene of his best novice effort, Saracen Head (nap) holds particularly strong claims and can gain compensation for his unlucky defeat on that occasion. Beelzebub, who looks the type to progress further, is second choice ahead of C&D winners Lupset Flossy Pop and Northern Spirit.
Steve Boow

Saracen Head20:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis (-lb)Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Published on 3 April 2023Last updated 07:00, 3 April 2023
