Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

5.15:

This can go to Polytrack specialist Sir Rodneyredblood (nap), who has got back in the groove with wins in his last two starts and looks well treated under a penalty for his emphatic success at Kempton last week. Porfin returned to form with a good second here last time and he's feared most on this drop back in grade, although Okaidi is on a dangerous mark and could make a bold bid on his drop back in trip. Others to consider are Bobby On The Beat and four-time C&D winner Come On Girl.

David Moon

Sir Rodneyredblood 17:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Ludlow

3.30:

The most interesting one is arguably handicap debutant Hardy Fella (nap), who chased home a subsequent Class 2 handicap winner in a Wincanton novice last month and has plenty of scope for further improvement. Heros has been shaping as though his turn is near and is second choice, while a sudden return to form from C&D winner Judicial Law would not surprise.

Chris Wilson

Hardy Fella 15:30 Ludlow View Racecard

Newcastle

8.00:

Off a workable opening mark back at the scene of his best novice effort, Saracen Head (nap) holds particularly strong claims and can gain compensation for his unlucky defeat on that occasion. Beelzebub, who looks the type to progress further, is second choice ahead of C&D winners Lupset Flossy Pop and Northern Spirit.

Steve Boow

Saracen Head 20:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.