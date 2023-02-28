Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Catterick
4.15: Betty Baloo
Tim Easterby's Betty Baloo (nap) did everything right when winning over C&D earlier this month and the runner-up dotted up at Warwick last week. She looks well in off just 2lb higher. Lounge Lizard remains a maiden but has the ability to win a race of this nature and blinkers could help him.
Alistair Jones
Leicester
2.30: Toughasoldboots
Legendary Rhythm has the advantage of having proved herself on quick ground and she likes it here but preference is for Toughasoldboots (nap) who made a fair fist of her chase debut when just behind the more experienced Stamina Chope at Market Rasen and can reasonably be expected to improve for the experience. Auditoria also has a good deal going for her.
Emily Weber
Southwell
7.00: Tropez Power
An interesting race with several in-form sorts lining up. Local Bay is up in class but comes here at the top of his game, while there shouldn't be much between Plastic Paddy, Chief's Will (second choice) and Soames Forsyte judged on some recent intertwined formlines. Tropez Power (nap) bumped into a well-handicapped rival at Lingfield last time and he may well be able to resume winning ways having impressed here on his stable debut in December.
Paul Smith
