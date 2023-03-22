Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Ffos Las

1.30:

Preference is for John Betjeman, whose good record over C&D includes a success in this race 12 months ago. Good Impression, who was in the process of running well when falling on that occasion, is second choice ahead of unexposed Bannow Bay Boy. Good impression's two stablemates also can't be ruled out. Steve Boow

Haydock

4.10:

Having proved well suited by the marathon test when winning by 5l over 3m7f at Wetherby recently, the progressive 7yo Your Own Story can follow up. Eider third No Cruise Yet won over C&D earlier in the season and could be a big danger, along with the unexposed stayer The Questioner. Ben Hutton

Warwick

5.10:

She carries joint top weight but Fancy Stuff may have got in a shade lightly for her handicap debut and she is taken to improve again for this longer trip. If she can shrug off her latest effort, Heva Rose may be the one to give the selection the most to do, now stepping up in trip. Sweet Magic and Lady Valentine are others of interest. Jonathan Doidge

