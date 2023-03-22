Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Ffos Las

1.30: John Betjeman 

Preference is for John Betjeman, whose good record over C&D includes a success in this race 12 months ago. Good Impression, who was in the process of running well when falling on that occasion, is second choice ahead of unexposed Bannow Bay Boy. Good impression's two stablemates also can't be ruled out. Steve Boow 

Haydock

4.10: Your Own Story 

Having proved well suited by the marathon test when winning by 5l over 3m7f at Wetherby recently, the progressive 7yo Your Own Story can follow up. Eider third No Cruise Yet won over C&D earlier in the season and could be a big danger, along with the unexposed stayer The Questioner. Ben Hutton 

Warwick

5.10: Fancy Stuff

She carries joint top weight but Fancy Stuff may have got in a shade lightly for her handicap debut and she is taken to improve again for this longer trip. If she can shrug off her latest effort, Heva Rose may be the one to give the selection the most to do, now stepping up in trip. Sweet Magic and Lady Valentine are others of interest. Jonathan Doidge 

Read more . . .

'He's unlikely to have a better opportunity' - Dave Randall with three selections for Wednesday  

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Get full access to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 22 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 22 March 2023
icon
more inNap of the day
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inNap of the day