Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

1.45:

Hul Ah Bah Loo wasn't suited by the way the race panned out behind Mabre over C&D recently and has every chance of turning things round on 6lb better terms. This mark should be within range for Hiromichi if he settles better back up in trip, but Fat Gladiator (nap) remains open to improvement over this trip from a better draw than on his comeback from a lengthy absence last time.

Graham Wheldon

Fat Gladiator 13:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Wincanton

2.30:

This looks an easier race than the one Calgary Tiger (nap) was taken out of at Newbury on Saturday and he can bring up the hat-trick. He's won his last two comfortably and looks progressive. Casa Tall is feared most on his return from a break, while Galop De Chasse can also go well if he's back on song after an excusable defeat at Chepstow.

Alistair Jones

Calgary Tiger 14:30 Wincanton View Racecard

Wolverhampton

7.00:

Top of the list is Coco Jamboo (nap), who won a valuable Newmarket nursery in her final 2yo run and returned to action with a creditable second behind a major improver who made all over C&D 16 days ago. This well-bred filly still has untapped potential and is an interesting contender off the same mark as last time. Glorious Angel is feared most on her drop back in class, although Jilly Cooper is respected back at the scene of her last success and dual winner Speriamo needs a close look on her reappearance.

David Moon

Coco Jamboo 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

