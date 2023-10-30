Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Galway

12.30: Settlement

Down in class and up in trip after contesting a 7f Group 3 race at the Curragh, Settlement has good overall credentials for this. The once-raced Everlasting may pose a bigger threat than two stablemates who lack experience. Kisiyra can compete for a share of the money.

Alan Sweetman

Settlement 12:30 Galway View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Huntingdon

3.35: General Medrano

The race that General Medrano won at Uttoxeter rather fell apart around him but it was still a thoroughly likeable debut over fences. He looks well treated despite a 7lb rise. In The Air is an interesting newcomer to fences, while Out On The Tear is weighted to be winning again sooner or later.

Alistair Jones

General Medrano 15:35 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Newcastle

7.30: Mumcat

The bang-in-form topweight Mumcat can follow up her recent course-and-distance win. The three-year-old Bernie The Bear has shaped as though he's worth a go at sprinting and is feared most ahead of The Gay Blade and Basholo.

Ben Hutton

Mumcat 19:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Jacqueline Coward

Read more:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Huntingdon on Monday

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Newcastle Placepot tips: Richard Birch has three bankers in his perm for the all-weather card

Sign up here . New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply . Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.