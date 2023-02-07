Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Market Rasen

3.15:

The consistent Geryville (second choice) should run well again while Jessie Lightfoot might be up to this mark if unaffected by a mishap last month. Jaytee has done well as a chaser and earns the vote with the prospect of further improvement.

Jonathan Neesom

Taunton

2.30:

Having been a very cosy winner in a first-time tongue-tie on his handicap debut at Hereford last Monday, Half Dozen could be tough to beat under a 7lb penalty. Fellow last-time-out winner Give Me A Cuddle could settle better now in a hood and he is second choice, ahead of course specialist Amelia's Dance.

Ben Hutton

Wolverhampton

5.30:

Vespasian has been threatening off this mark and he looks a key player, while Intervention and Algheed also come here in form and have conditions to suit. Walking On Clouds is on a sharp upward curve this winter though and his latest Southwell success offered hope of even better. He can go in again, with Idoapologise perhaps the one to chase him home.

Paul Smith

