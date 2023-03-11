Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

3.20:

Having won her first two starts in handicap company, Maimie's Magic is worthy of much respect in her hat-trick bid. However, she may have to settle for second best behind another progressive sort in TRAPRAIN LAW, who has really kicked on since a wind operation and again has the assistance of good 7lb claimer Patrick Wadge. Ginger Mail and Kilbrainy look best of the rest.

Keith McHugh

Traprain Law 15:20 Ayr View Racecard

Chelmsford

7.00:

With his reappearance effort under his belt Toussarok should go well having dropped 3lb below his last winning mark, while Secret Strength has been running well enough lately to give him a chance. However, the vote goes to BARGING THRU who is back off his last winning mark and whose latest fourth at Wolverhampton has since been franked by the first two.

David Bellingham

Barging Thru 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard

Gowran Park

4.55:

The junior member of the field FERNS LOCK looks like a star in the making for David Christie. He can extend his unbeaten record by accounting for Aloneamongmillions, bidding to win this for the third time but below his best in points this season. Annamix is having a disappointing campaign and has plenty to find with Grange Island on Naas running.

Alan Sweetman

Ferns Lock 16:55 Gowran Park View Racecard

Navan

2.50:

A faller last time, LANDRAKE can get back on the winning trail here with this trip likely to suit. Monbeg Park looks the chief threat on form but the unexposed Paul Marvel could be a big improver now upped markedly in trip, and Senior Chief is also respected.

Alan Hewison

Landrake 14:50 Navan View Racecard

Sandown

2.25:

Last year's winning trainer Peter Fahey could again hit the jackpot with the lightly weighted Zoffany Bay who shaped well after a long absence at Ascot three weeks ago. He's high on the list, along with the unexposed novice Givega, last year's eighth Monviel and Salsada who chased home Epatante in a Grade 2 on her most recent outing. However, the eye is drawn to the unexposed ICEO who looked a smart prospect on his British debut and made a most encouraging reappearance behind Hardy Du Seuil here in January. In the anticipation of a career-best run, he's selected ahead of the thriving eight-year-old Playful Saint.

Richard O'Brien

Iceo 14:25 Sandown View Racecard

Wolverhampton

3.15:

An interesting three-year-old contest. The way GOLDEN PASSPORT quickened to the front before being run down over a mile at Newcastle last time suggests this return to 7f will suit and he's preferred to the hat-trick seeking Berkshire Phantom.

Andrew Sheret

Golden Passport 15:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

