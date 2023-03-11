Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

3.20: Traprain Law

Having won her first two starts in handicap company, Maimie's Magic is worthy of much respect in her hat-trick bid. However, she may have to settle for second best behind another progressive sort in TRAPRAIN LAW, who has really kicked on since a wind operation and again has the assistance of good 7lb claimer Patrick Wadge. Ginger Mail and Kilbrainy look best of the rest.
Keith McHugh

Silk
Traprain Law15:20 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Patrick Wadge (7lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Chelmsford

7.00: Barging Thru

With his reappearance effort under his belt Toussarok should go well having dropped 3lb below his last winning mark, while Secret Strength has been running well enough lately to give him a chance. However, the vote goes to BARGING THRU who is back off his last winning mark and whose latest fourth at Wolverhampton has since been franked by the first two.
David Bellingham

Silk
Barging Thru19:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Archie Watson

Gowran Park

4.55: Ferns Lock

The junior member of the field FERNS LOCK looks like a star in the making for David Christie. He can extend his unbeaten record by accounting for Aloneamongmillions, bidding to win this for the third time but below his best in points this season. Annamix is having a disappointing campaign and has plenty to find with Grange Island on Naas running.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Ferns Lock16:55 Gowran Park
View Racecard
Jky: Mr B O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: D M Christie

Navan

2.50: Landrake

A faller last time, LANDRAKE can get back on the winning trail here with this trip likely to suit. Monbeg Park looks the chief threat on form but the unexposed Paul Marvel could be a big improver now upped markedly in trip, and Senior Chief is also respected.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Landrake14:50 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Davy Russell (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Sandown

2.25: Iceo

Last year's winning trainer Peter Fahey could again hit the jackpot with the lightly weighted Zoffany Bay who shaped well after a long absence at Ascot three weeks ago. He's high on the list, along with the unexposed novice Givega, last year's eighth Monviel and Salsada who chased home Epatante in a Grade 2 on her most recent outing. However, the eye is drawn to the unexposed ICEO who looked a smart prospect on his British debut and made a most encouraging reappearance behind Hardy Du Seuil here in January. In the anticipation of a career-best run, he's selected ahead of the thriving eight-year-old Playful Saint.
Richard O'Brien

Silk
Iceo14:25 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Wolverhampton

3.15: Golden Passport

An interesting three-year-old contest. The way GOLDEN PASSPORT quickened to the front before being run down over a mile at Newcastle last time suggests this return to 7f will suit and he's preferred to the hat-trick seeking Berkshire Phantom.
Andrew Sheret

Silk
Golden Passport15:15 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne (-lb)Tnr: Ed Walker

Read these next:

'His mark of 132 is perfectly reasonable' - Paul Kealy shares six Saturday selections  

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on ITV4 on Saturday afternoon 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 11 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 11 March 2023
icon
more inNap of the day
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inNap of the day