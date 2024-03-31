Racing Post logo
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Cork

4.05: Shadow Rider

Smaller field than normal but no less competitive. Ashdale Bob is coming down the handicap and could be dangerous with a 7lb claimer on board. Coral Cup seventh Da Capo Glory should go well if this doesn't come too soon, while Thurles winner Chosen Witness could have a little in hand of the handicapper. The selection is Shadow Rider, who may have got away lightly with a 10lb penalty for his Fairyhouse win. He can score again.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Shadow Rider16:05 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Peter Smithers (7lb)Tnr: Padraig Roche

Fairyhouse

4.55: Blood Destiny

Having reversed previous Punchestown form with Spillane's Tower at Navan last time, Blood Destiny gets the vote to confirm his superiority. Tactical Move adds substance to the Mullins challenge, and former high-class hurdler Zanahiyr ran well enough at Cheltenham to suggest he could pose a threat.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Blood Destiny16:55 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Ffos Las

2.15: Fashion's Model 

This looks good for Fashion's Model, who bumped into a revitalised opponent when second at Ludlow in February and was a commendable fourth on unfavourable terms in a recent novice chase. Dancing Dani is a longstanding maiden under rules but her recent efforts suggest she can play a significant role here.
Chris Wilson  

Silk
Fashion's Model14:15 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Sheila Lewis

Market Rasen

4.29: Superstylin

The most solid option appears to be Superstylin who will surely have a huge shout if he reproduces the form he showed over C&D 11 days ago. Grain D'Oudairies on his second chase start is feared the most.
Richard Austen 

Silk
Superstylin16:29 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Suzy Smith

Plumpton

4.15: Gin Coco   

Inferno Sacree rarely hangs about and others in here like to press on, so a fast seems guaranteed. Past winners Aucunrisque (second choice) and Teddy Blue are musts for the shortlist, as are Rare Middleton and Our Champ, but Gin Coco is interesting. The former Greatwood runner-up (when favourite) looked good at Ascot in November and, given his notable record when fresh and preference for goodish ground, this has probably been the aim for a while.
Alistair Jones 

Silk
Gin Coco16:15 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Southwell

5.00: Brother Dave   

In-form Brother Dave is taken to build on his C&D success and follow up. Marcello Si, another solid contender on recent evidence, is second choice ahead of Jems Bond, Outreach and Bluebells Boy.
Steve Boow

Silk
Brother Dave17:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday 

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Published on 31 March 2024inNap of the day

Last updated 07:00, 31 March 2024

iconCopy
