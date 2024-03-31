Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Cork
4.05: Shadow Rider
Smaller field than normal but no less competitive. Ashdale Bob is coming down the handicap and could be dangerous with a 7lb claimer on board. Coral Cup seventh Da Capo Glory should go well if this doesn't come too soon, while Thurles winner Chosen Witness could have a little in hand of the handicapper. The selection is Shadow Rider, who may have got away lightly with a 10lb penalty for his Fairyhouse win. He can score again.
Justin O'Hanlon
Fairyhouse
4.55: Blood Destiny
Having reversed previous Punchestown form with Spillane's Tower at Navan last time, Blood Destiny gets the vote to confirm his superiority. Tactical Move adds substance to the Mullins challenge, and former high-class hurdler Zanahiyr ran well enough at Cheltenham to suggest he could pose a threat.
Alan Sweetman
Ffos Las
2.15: Fashion's Model
This looks good for Fashion's Model, who bumped into a revitalised opponent when second at Ludlow in February and was a commendable fourth on unfavourable terms in a recent novice chase. Dancing Dani is a longstanding maiden under rules but her recent efforts suggest she can play a significant role here.
Chris Wilson
Market Rasen
4.29: Superstylin
The most solid option appears to be Superstylin who will surely have a huge shout if he reproduces the form he showed over C&D 11 days ago. Grain D'Oudairies on his second chase start is feared the most.
Richard Austen
Plumpton
4.15: Gin Coco
Inferno Sacree rarely hangs about and others in here like to press on, so a fast seems guaranteed. Past winners Aucunrisque (second choice) and Teddy Blue are musts for the shortlist, as are Rare Middleton and Our Champ, but Gin Coco is interesting. The former Greatwood runner-up (when favourite) looked good at Ascot in November and, given his notable record when fresh and preference for goodish ground, this has probably been the aim for a while.
Alistair Jones
Southwell
5.00: Brother Dave
In-form Brother Dave is taken to build on his C&D success and follow up. Marcello Si, another solid contender on recent evidence, is second choice ahead of Jems Bond, Outreach and Bluebells Boy.
Steve Boow
Read more . . .
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 31 March 2024inNap of the day
Last updated 07:00, 31 March 2024
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings