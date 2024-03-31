Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Cork

4.05: Shadow Rider

Smaller field than normal but no less competitive. Ashdale Bob is coming down the handicap and could be dangerous with a 7lb claimer on board. Coral Cup seventh Da Capo Glory should go well if this doesn't come too soon, while Thurles winner Chosen Witness could have a little in hand of the handicapper. The selection is Shadow Rider, who may have got away lightly with a 10lb penalty for his Fairyhouse win. He can score again.

Justin O'Hanlon

Shadow Rider 16:05 Cork View Racecard Jky: Peter Smithers (7lb) Tnr: Padraig Roche

Fairyhouse

4.55: Blood Destiny

Having reversed previous Punchestown form with Spillane's Tower at Navan last time, Blood Destiny gets the vote to confirm his superiority. Tactical Move adds substance to the Mullins challenge, and former high-class hurdler Zanahiyr ran well enough at Cheltenham to suggest he could pose a threat.

Alan Sweetman

Blood Destiny 16:55 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Ffos Las

2.15: Fashion's Model

This looks good for Fashion's Model, who bumped into a revitalised opponent when second at Ludlow in February and was a commendable fourth on unfavourable terms in a recent novice chase. Dancing Dani is a longstanding maiden under rules but her recent efforts suggest she can play a significant role here.

Chris Wilson

Fashion's Model 14:15 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Sheila Lewis

Market Rasen

4.29: Superstylin

The most solid option appears to be Superstylin who will surely have a huge shout if he reproduces the form he showed over C&D 11 days ago. Grain D'Oudairies on his second chase start is feared the most.

Richard Austen

Superstylin 16:29 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Suzy Smith

Plumpton

4.15: Gin Coco

Inferno Sacree rarely hangs about and others in here like to press on, so a fast seems guaranteed. Past winners Aucunrisque (second choice) and Teddy Blue are musts for the shortlist, as are Rare Middleton and Our Champ, but Gin Coco is interesting. The former Greatwood runner-up (when favourite) looked good at Ascot in November and, given his notable record when fresh and preference for goodish ground, this has probably been the aim for a while.

Alistair Jones

Gin Coco 16:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Southwell

5.00: Brother Dave

In-form Brother Dave is taken to build on his C&D success and follow up. Marcello Si, another solid contender on recent evidence, is second choice ahead of Jems Bond, Outreach and Bluebells Boy.

Steve Boow

Brother Dave 17:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.