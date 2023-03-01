Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kempton

6.00:

Sense Of Worth remains of interest back over C&D, but Golden Sands has recaptured form in these aids and he looked to have a little in reserve when beating Sisters In The Sky over C&D. Stately Home can go well fresh and looks to be a better horse now than when running well here early last year. Fat Gladiator was mixing it with well-treated rivals last spring and can do better yet, but perhaps not today back from an absence and over a new trip.

Emily Weber

Lingfield

5.10:

Topweight Global Wonder was evidently very well suited by the step up to 2m when coming from the rear to win at Chelmsford a fortnight ago and, with the assistance of Oisin Murphy, he is taken to overcome a 3lb rise. Huscari was behind the selection at Chelmsford but she still has low mileage and is feared most. Henry The Fifth didn't really fire in that race but is suited by this C&D and has slipped to a workable mark.

Chris Wilson

Musselburgh

3.55:

The Donald McCain-trained Hidalgo De L'Isle did it nicely at Bangor last time and this unexposed 6yo can make it 2-2 in handicaps. The in-form Garde Des Champs may be the chief threat, although Excelcius is well handicapped if returning to form now back on better ground.

Ben Hutton

Wincanton

5.20:

Paul Nicholls' 9yo Magic Saint hasn't won for a while but he's still a useful performer and he ran a good race in defeat on last month's hunter chase debut at Hereford. He gets the nod. Exit Poll came to grief in that Hereford race and it's harder to gauge how much ability he retains, but he was still good enough to take second in a good-quality Irish handicap last summer. Envoye Special and Diligent can also go well.

Chris Wilson

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.