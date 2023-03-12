Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Market Rasen
2.40: Shighness
There is no strong temptation to oppose improving mare SHIGHNESS, who beat a next-time-out winner by 4l here last month and is now bidding for her third C&D win of the season. Here Comes McCoy ran well behind the selection last time and is entitled to have benefited from that outing. Universal Folly also ran well last time and is next on the list.
Chris Wilson
Limerick
4.35: Made In The Woods
Plenty come in here with a chance, Happy Dreams and Mahler Appeal from hurdling, while top-weight Happy Jacky is fascinating off a mark 20lb lower than his mark over hurdles. This could well be the chance though for MADE IN THE WOODS to get his head in front after four straight seconds.
Justin O'Hanlon
Warwick
4.10: Volcano
The Sheila Lewis-trained VOLCANO has an excellent record at Warwick, including wins in the last two runnings of this race, and he can land the hat-trick. Destiny Is All and Jaytee both have potential now upped in trip and the last-named could be the main threat to the selection. Last year's runner-up Eclair De Guye could also be involved.
Naas
4.17: Limerick Lace
Though Flanking Maneuver ran a remarkable race thrown into a Grade 2 novice on comeback and will surely be better for that, preference is for last time out C&D winner LIMERICK LACE, who is improving rapidly. The classy Saldier isn't taken lightly nor is Journey With Me. [Tyrone Molloy]
