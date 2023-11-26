Racing Post logo
TippingNaps

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cork

2.20: Halka Du Tabert

Top yards represented here with chasing debutantes Halka Du Tabert and Night And Day, the Elliott runner preferred. Sainte Dona has chasing experience and could sneak a place. Alan Hewison

Silk
Halka Du Tabert14:20 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Exeter

3.45: Danton 

Topweight Danton is taken to build on his promising reappearance effort and go one better. The similarly unexposed Tizzard runners Dylan's Double (second choice) and Bala Brook are next on the shortlist, which is completed by Malago Rose, Call Me Arthur and Portentoso. Steve Boow

Silk
Danton15:45 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Punchestown

1.20: Shecouldbeanything

The consistent and classy course winner Shecouldbeanything looks the one to beat after fine efforts in Listed handicap company lately. Saylavee goes well fresh and has to be respected, as is Rioga Choice, who was running a fine race in a Grade 1 when last seen. Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Shecouldbeanything13:20 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Uttoxeter

1.05: Broomfield Present 

Autonomous Cloud battled on well to win a valuable C&D contest in March and will be a tough nut to crack if he resumes in similar form. However, Broomfield Present made a very encouraging start to his chasing career when third at Exeter recently and the forecast slower ground can enable him to better that performance here. Chris Wilson

Silk
Broomfield Present13:05 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Published on 26 November 2023inNap of the day

Last updated 07:00, 26 November 2023

