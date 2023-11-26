Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cork

2.20: Halka Du Tabert

Top yards represented here with chasing debutantes Halka Du Tabert and Night And Day, the Elliott runner preferred. Sainte Dona has chasing experience and could sneak a place. Alan Hewison

Halka Du Tabert 14:20 Cork View Racecard Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Exeter

3.45: Danton

Topweight Danton is taken to build on his promising reappearance effort and go one better. The similarly unexposed Tizzard runners Dylan's Double (second choice) and Bala Brook are next on the shortlist, which is completed by Malago Rose, Call Me Arthur and Portentoso. Steve Boow

Danton 15:45 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Punchestown

1.20: Shecouldbeanything

The consistent and classy course winner Shecouldbeanything looks the one to beat after fine efforts in Listed handicap company lately. Saylavee goes well fresh and has to be respected, as is Rioga Choice, who was running a fine race in a Grade 1 when last seen. Tyrone Molloy

Shecouldbeanything 13:20 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Uttoxeter

1.05: Broomfield Present

Autonomous Cloud battled on well to win a valuable C&D contest in March and will be a tough nut to crack if he resumes in similar form. However, Broomfield Present made a very encouraging start to his chasing career when third at Exeter recently and the forecast slower ground can enable him to better that performance here. Chris Wilson

Broomfield Present 13:05 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Read these next:

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Uttoxeter on Sunday afternoon

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up here. Bet £10 and get £30. Credited as 3 x £10 bets. 18+. Play safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding virtual markets). Further terms apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.