Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Musselburgh

7.30: Robert Johnson

Yorkindness still looks feasibly treated on her emphatic win at Pontefract last month but she needs to bounce back after a disappointing run at Lingfield last time. Baez has a solid record for her new yard and should go well back up in trip but the most striking contender is Robert Johnson, who has won three of his last four starts and is open to more progress on his step back up to 2m. David Moon

Pontefract

5.00: Fiscal Policy

The vote goes to Fiscal Policy who has a solid record since being gelded, looked a shade unlucky on his latest start and remains open to further improvement. Kath's Toyboy, who ties in with the selection on last-time-out running, is second choice ahead of the interesting Atomise. Last year's winner Late Arrival and multiple course scorer Corinthia Knight are among several others who also have possibilities. Steve Boow

Southwell

5.20: Whataboutyeh

Progressive 6yo Whataboutyeh makes a quick reappearance after scoring in good style over fences off today's mark at Cartmel on Friday, and it's clear from his winning handicap debut in April that he's also very well suited by this C&D over hurdles. Betty's Belle ran well in defeat on her latest outing and is second choice, ahead of recent C&D winners Blue Sans and Tommydan. Chris Wilson

Windsor

6.45: Tanmawwy

Sterling Knight (second choice) boasts a good record at the track and should make a bold bid, while Aphelios is better than we saw on his return and Mister Bluebird, Lethal Nymph and Silver Samurai also have something to recommend them. Tanmawwy ran with considerable promise on his seasonal return and he was one of a number of horses who failed to handle the ground at Newmarket on 2,000 Guineas day. He has won over C&D and can bounce back. Paul Smith

