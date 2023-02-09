Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

1.05:

The Jonjo O'Neill-trained Half The Freedom got off the mark in a big-field handicap over C&D a fortnight ago and can follow up. The lightly raced bumper winner Glory Bridge could be the main danger on the back of a fairly encouraging run over C&D last time, although it will be interesting to see how fellow handicap newcomer Ivetwiggedit goes in the betting.

Ben Hutton

Ffos Las

3.43:

It might pay to focus on the three handicap debutants in this field. Militaire (second choice) and Zero Tolerance have both displayed significant ability but the most interesting runner is Ballydisco, who seems very likely to benefit from today's step up in trip.

Chris Wilson

Huntingdon

3.00:

After producing a performance that turned a few heads at Kempton, Rare Edition can maintain his unbeaten record under rules en route to one of the novices at Cheltenham. Ginny's Destiny has raised his game on softer ground but still appeals as the most likely danger, ahead of Persian Time.

Alistair Jones

Newcastle

7.40:

All five runners have something to recommend them but Comedian Leader produced her most impressive display so far when sauntering to victory at Southwell nine days ago and she can defy her penalty. Abbey's Dream is feared most, although Shot Of Love and Dazy Mazy aren't fully exposed and Evolicatt has been in fine form herself.

Paul Smith

Thurles

3.50:

Despite jumping poorly on debut, Ebenezer Scrooge should go close here, as should Potters Party if he can step up on his opening effort at Clonmel. Preference is for Yeah Man, who should not be inconvenienced by the step up in trip with the stable in outstanding form.

Justin O'Hanlon

