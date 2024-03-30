Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Carlisle

2.30: Grey Skies

The top two on the racecard would probably prefer better ground, while Grade 1 hurdle winner Cornerstone Lad is nothing like the force of old and cannot be relied upon. Grey Skies (nap) was safely held over 2m7f last month but today's drop back in trip looks a good move and, judged on his previous two runs, he appears to have been found a very good opportunity.
Chris Wilson

Grey Skies14:30 Carlisle
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Cork

3.30: Ocean Quest

Interesting race, not least due to the presence of smart performers like You Send Me that are an unknown over the trip. Real Force could well be exactly that, coming here in fine form after his Curragh win. Consistent British import Fast Response, The Highway Rat and Yosemite Valley are other with strong claims. Preference is for Ocean Quest (nap), an impressive winner on this ground last year and a winner first-time out the last two seasons.
Justin O'Hanlon

Ocean Quest15:30 Cork
Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Fairyhouse

3.20: Jumping Jet

This can go the way of Jumping Jet (nap) who has been thriving of late and it was a solid run in a Grade 3 novice chase behind a nice prospect at Naas 20 days ago; she ought to go well back in handicap company. Instit's career best came over this C&D last season and she would be a big player with a repeat of that effort. Queen Jane has had excuses on her last couple of starts and may be capable of bouncing back over this trip.
Phill Anderson

Jumping Jet15:20 Fairyhouse
Jky: Danny Gilligan (5lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Haydock

3.15: Dubai Days  

Recent Ayr winner Dubai Days (nap) won two in a row in spring 2022 and nearly did the same around this time last year, and he earns the vote off what is still a handy mark. Champagne Mystery was a good third at Kempton last month and is feared most now tackling his first veterans' chase, while the well-handicapped Numitor is next on the list. Riders Onthe Storm and Thor De Cerisy are others who could run well.
Ben Hutton

Dubai Days15:15 Haydock
Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb)Tnr: N W Alexander

Wolverhampton

5.30: Chantico

Boasty and Harbour Vision bring recent winning course form to the table and can be involved, while Photon and Tiger Beetle are others to come right into the reckoning. Chantico (nap) wasn't seen to best effect when the subject of market support at Newcastle last time, but he did enough to think he is primed to exploit his current mark.
Paul Smith

Chantico17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

Published on 30 March 2024inNap of the day

Last updated 07:52, 30 March 2024

