Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's three meetings

Punchestown

12.35: Rolly Bowley Boy

Ciaran Murphy's runner ROLLY BOWLEY BOY has the merit of consistent handicap form and may now put his experience to good use. Kates Hill was taking on a well-handicapped horse when second at Naas last month and can go close in a race of this standard.

Alan Sweetman

Rolly Bowley Boy 12:35 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: E Walsh Tnr: Ciaran Murphy

Kelso

3.20: Jet Legs

The unexposed 7yo JET LEGS got off the mark over fences at Newcastle last month and he ran really well over hurdles on his two previous visits to Kelso. He is the selection ahead of Destiny Is All, who likes it here and was a fair third at Ayr last time. Red Happy is on a four-timer but the forecast testing ground may not be ideal.

Ben Hutton

Jet Legs 15:20 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Martin Todhunter

Lingfield

2.30: Upepo

Devizes is likely to leave last month's two runs behind him, while Hill Station is better than he showed at Wolverhampton 12 days ago. UPEPO is 2-2 at this track since joining Tony Carroll, though, and he can take today's rise in class in his stride. A market move for the long-absent Kissininthebackrow would be interesting as she should relish this trip.

Paul Smith

Upepo 14:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Tony Carroll

