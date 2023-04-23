Racing Post logo
Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Plumpton

3.00: Forest Jump

Recent C&D winner Abingworth will be a tough nut to crack if in similar form again but Forest Jump took a big step forward from his disappointing handicap debut when third in a warm race for the grade here in February and has more to offer over today's longer trip. Flemen's Tipple drops back in trip after two good recent efforts over 3m1f here, while Independence looks quite interesting on his stable debut.
Chris Wilson

Forest Jump15:00 Plumpton
Stratford

3.45  Fancy Stuff

With her 2m form having substance, Fancy Stuff looks interesting back at this trip and she's well worth another chance. Luna Dora, who won well at Fakenham, is feared most ahead of Manimole and Stopherandgo.
Steve Boow

Fancy Stuff15:45 Stratford
Published on 23 April 2023
