Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Musselburgh
3.45: Jer Batt
Having done well on the all-weather since joining the Barron yard, JER BATT is taken to continue his good form and score on this return to turf. The well-bred Redcar novice winner Belsito is feared most on his handicap debut, while Winter Crown is 1-1 for Julie Camacho and is next on the list. Wreck It Ryley can give another good account.
Ben Hutton
Wetherby
3.35: Clear Angel
A big field but not many come here on the back of positive performances. CLEAR ANGEL is an exception after a good effort in the Spring Mile at Doncaster and this is a big drop in grade from that. Yellow Bear is better than he showed last time and could feature in his search for a first handicap success, while Nine Elms needs respecting despite playing away from Nottingham.
Alistair Jones
Sligo
3.20: Celtic Manor
The ease in the ground will suit CELTIC MANOR who won a division of this first time out last year. Silver Nemo and last weekend's Navan third Sin E Shekells are both well berthed near the rail and have claims too.
Mark Nunan
Read these next:
Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for the Sunday Series at Musselburgh on ITV4
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.