Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Musselburgh

3.45:

Having done well on the all-weather since joining the Barron yard, JER BATT is taken to continue his good form and score on this return to turf. The well-bred Redcar novice winner Belsito is feared most on his handicap debut, while Winter Crown is 1-1 for Julie Camacho and is next on the list. Wreck It Ryley can give another good account.

Ben Hutton

Wetherby

3.35:

A big field but not many come here on the back of positive performances. CLEAR ANGEL is an exception after a good effort in the Spring Mile at Doncaster and this is a big drop in grade from that. Yellow Bear is better than he showed last time and could feature in his search for a first handicap success, while Nine Elms needs respecting despite playing away from Nottingham.

Alistair Jones

Sligo

3.20:

The ease in the ground will suit CELTIC MANOR who won a division of this first time out last year. Silver Nemo and last weekend's Navan third Sin E Shekells are both well berthed near the rail and have claims too.

Mark Nunan

