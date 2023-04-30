Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Musselburgh

3.45: Jer Batt

Having done well on the all-weather since joining the Barron yard, JER BATT is taken to continue his good form and score on this return to turf. The well-bred Redcar novice winner Belsito is feared most on his handicap debut, while Winter Crown is 1-1 for Julie Camacho and is next on the list. Wreck It Ryley can give another good account.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Jer Batt15:45 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Wetherby

3.35: Clear Angel

A big field but not many come here on the back of positive performances. CLEAR ANGEL is an exception after a good effort in the Spring Mile at Doncaster and this is a big drop in grade from that. Yellow Bear is better than he showed last time and could feature in his search for a first handicap success, while Nine Elms needs respecting despite playing away from Nottingham.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Clear Angel15:35 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Graham Lee (-lb)Tnr: Susan Corbett

Sligo

3.20: Celtic Manor

The ease in the ground will suit CELTIC MANOR who won a division of this first time out last year. Silver Nemo and last weekend's Navan third Sin E Shekells are both well berthed near the rail and have claims too.
Mark Nunan

Silk
Celtic Manor15:20 Sligo
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle (-lb)Tnr: H D McGuigan

Published on 30 April 2023Last updated 08:19, 30 April 2023
icon
