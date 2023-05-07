Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Leopardstown

3.25: Proud And Regal

A Group 1-winning son of the 2001 winner Galileo, Proud And Regal (nap) meets lower-rated rivals on level terms and should be hard to beat. The main danger may be twice-raced maiden Up And Under, a promising second over C&D in the Ballsax Stakes. Aidan O'Brien, who has won the last four editions and 15 in all since 1998, could go close with Londoner whose Longchamp fourth represented a satisfactory seasonal debut.
Alan Sweetman

Proud And Regal15:25 Leopardstown
Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Newmarket

3.40: Tahiyra

Exciting prospect Tahiyra (nap) can give a first success in the 1,000 Guineas to her trainer Dermot Weld, who has won the Irish version five times. The selection was champion European 2yo filly last season, having produced a top-drawer performance in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, and should have loads more progress left up her sleeve having raced just twice. Meditate, despite being brushed aside by Tahiyra in the Moyglare, is feared most as she has improved with each start and represents a stable that has an outstanding recent record in this contest. Unbeaten trial winners Mammas Girl (third choice) and Remarquee warrant respect, while Dream Of Love is another for the shortlist.
Steve Boow

Tahiyra15:40 Newmarket
Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Hamilton

2.05: Zimmerman

There may still be more to come from both Good Show and Dubai Leader, while a market check is crucial regarding the chances of Postileo on his return from a mammoth absence. However, the vote goes to Zimmerman (nap) who made such a promising return when second at Thirsk last month and should appreciate the slightly longer trip. Course-and-distance winner Haizoom, who wasn't far behind the selection at Thirsk, will also be suited by the extra furlong and may provide the main danger.
David Bellingham

Zimmerman14:05 Hamilton
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 07:16, 7 May 2023
