TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Naas

3.15: New Energy

It could pay to forgive the Classic-placed New Energy (nap) for his failure to shine in testing conditions on his seasonal debut. Likely dangers are Mutasarref who was on a roll between June and August last year, and Lord Massusus, progressive this season.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
New Energy15:15 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Robbie Colgan (-lb)Tnr: Ms Sheila Lavery

Ripon

4.25: Pinafore

This may rest between the Newmarket-trained 3yos Song Of Success and Pinafore (nap). The former has untapped potential and her new yard does well with this type but she has an absence to overcome so Pinafore is readily preferred. The Haggas-trained filly ran well in a hot Newmarket handicap on her return last month and this looks considerably less demanding.
Paul Smith

Silk
Pinafore16:25 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

Stratford

4.35: Sheldon

This looks a good opportunity for Sheldon (nap), who drops in grade after a very respectable third in 0-135 company at Kempton last month and recorded his career-best RPR at this track (albeit over a slightly shorter trip) on good ground in the autumn. Herewegohoney has been off since running poorly just after Christmas but remains unexposed over fences and is feared most. Joly Maker can also feature.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Sheldon16:35 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan (-lb)Tnr: Seamus Mullins

Published on 21 May 2023
