Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
5.30: Alabama
Of those that have run, Alabama is chosen to step up a good bit from his debut third on heavy ground and is preferred to Valiant Glory. Mythology cost plenty at the Breeze-Ups and is a notable newcomer along with Branding.
Mark Nunan
9.00: Spit Spot
Kalamity Kitty remains of great interest despite the absence, her most recent win last May having worked out well, but perhaps Spit Spot can continue the progress started in staying handicaps last autumn. Havaila has a good chance of handling the AW and also has a good deal to recommend him.
Emily Weber
5.25: Saligo Bay
The Windsor win on good to firm 16 days ago, allied to some pretty consistent efforts in his previous turf handicaps on the Flat, suggests that Saligo Bay is a solid option. It's harder to make a choice for the chief danger but that may turn out to be Udaberri.
Richard Austen
3.35: Buxted Too
Hunting Percival is tempting after last week's effort here. He could prove hard to beat with Harry Cobden booked, if the drop in trip doesn't inconvenience him. Buxted Too showed enough at Huntingdon last month to suggest that he can score over hurdles and this multiple Flat winner starts handicap life over hurdles on a lowly mark.
Jonathan Neesom
5.45: The New Marwan
This can go to The New Marwan who is on a good mark now and was back to form when a close second at Redcar last week. Just behind him in fourth Alhabor can prove the main danger while recent Windsor winner Trojan Truth will be a tough nut to crack if the addition of cheekpieces has a positive effect.
Chris Wilson
7.10: Rockonmecca
A very weak contest where the answer could be Rockonmecca, who may be able to find more now upped in trip, with cheekpieces another possible positive. Ribkana is respected back over this C&D, while handicap newcomer Barrolo needs a market check. Blue Antares is another of interest in a race where market support for any of them may well prove significant.
Jonathan Doidge
